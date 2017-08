July 31 (Reuters) - German American Bancorp Inc

* German American Bancorp Inc (GABC) reports strong second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $24.8 million, an increase of $142,000, or slightly under 1 pct versus same quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: