Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gespeg Copper Resources Inc:

* Signs a new 75 days binding letter of agreement and announces a private placement of units and flow-through shares

* Will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 13.3 million units of company at $0.06 per unit​

* Will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 6.25 million flow-through common shares of co at $0.08 per FR share​