BRIEF-Gevo Expects To Sign First Commercial License In India In 2018​

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc:

* GEVO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE FOR 2018

* GEVO INC - ‍GEVO EXPECTS TO SIGN ITS FIRST COMMERCIAL LICENSE IN INDIA, THROUGH ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH PRAJ INDUSTRIES IN 2018​

* GEVO INC - ‍ GEVO DOES NOT CURRENTLY PLAN ON REPLACING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT THIS TIME​

* GEVO - MIKE WILLIS, CO‘S CFO HAS ENTERED INTO A MUTUAL SEPARATION AGREEMENT AND IS EXPECTED TO LEAVE CO IN EARLY JAN 2018

* GEVO INC - ‍ PATRICK GRUBER, GEVO‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS AGREED, AT HIS DISCRETION, TO A SALARY REDUCTION OF 30 PERCENT IN 2018​

* GEVO INC - ‍GEVO‘S EMPLOYEES WILL FOREGO THEIR 2017 ANNUAL CASH BONUS​

* GEVO INC - GEVO WILL REDUCE ITS OVERALL HEADCOUNT IN ENGLEWOOD, CO, BY APPROXIMATELY 40%, AS COMPARED TO PEAK EMPLOYEE LEVEL IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: