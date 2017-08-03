FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Gevo Q2 loss per share $0.66
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Gevo Q2 loss per share $0.66

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc

* Gevo reports 2nd quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.44

* Q2 loss per share $0.66

* Q2 revenue $7.5 million versus $8.1 million

* Gevo Inc says ‍plans to achieve corporate-wide EBITDA burn rate of $18.0 - $20.0 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017​

* Gevo Inc says ‍estimates maximum annual isobutanol production capacity at luverne facility to be currently over 1 million gallons per year​

* Gevo Inc says ‍expects to produce isobutanol at levels that better match market development sales in 2017​

* Gevo Inc says ‍now expects that it will produce less than 500,000 gallons of isobutanol during 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

