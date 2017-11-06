BRIEF-Gevo Q3 loss per share $0.25

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc

* Gevo reports 3rd quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $7.7 million versus $6.9 million

* Gevo Inc - ‍management and board of directors are reviewing company’s strategic and financial options​

* Gevo Inc - plans to achieve a projected cash EBITDA loss of $18.0 - $20.0 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017​

* Gevo Inc - ‍currently in discussions with several interested strategic parties regarding transactions or investments that would provide capital​

* Gevo Inc -‍co is reviewing other initiatives to improve cash flow profile of luverne facility and its headquarter operations located in Englewood​

* Gevo Inc - ‍decided to reduce employee base at luverne facility in Oct 2017 to better match industry norms in terms of staffing levels