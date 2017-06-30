BRIEF-GFM Resources ‍entered into debt forgiveness agreement with Compañía Minera Autlán, S.A.B. De C.V.​

1 分钟阅读
June 30 (Reuters) - GFM Resources Ltd
* GFM Resources Ltd - has entered into a debt forgiveness agreement with its majority shareholder, compañía minera autlán, s.a.b. De c.v.
* GFM Resources Ltd - metallorum has agreed to purchase 16.4 million common shares owned by autlan in a private transaction at $0.0161 per common share
* Gfm Resources - as per forgiveness agreement, autlan forgives an aggregate of $1.7 million, including debt of corporation's mexican subsidiary
* Gfm Resources Ltd - there are no further financial obligations from corporation to autlan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: