Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ggp Inc

* GGP Inc - on September 19, Michael Berman, EVP and CFO provided notice of intention to retire from company on March 1, 2018‍​ - SEC filing

* GGP Inc - effective November 6, 2017 upon Berman’s retirement, Fear will assume role of executive vice president and chief financial officer of co

* GGP Inc says Heath Fear will receive annual base compensation of $750,000 Source text: (bit.ly/2fdAUM2) Further company coverage: