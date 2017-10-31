BRIEF-GGP reports Q3 earnings per share $0.23 and declares fourth quarter dividend

Oct 31 (Reuters) - GGP Inc

* GGP reports third quarter 2017 results and declares fourth quarter dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GGP Inc - qtrly total revenues $578.4 million versus $554.5 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $549.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GGP Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.37‍​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GGP Inc - sees ‍Q4 net income attributable to GGP $0.21 to $0.23​

* GGP Inc - sees ‍Q4 net income attributable to GGP $0.21 to $0.23​

* GGP Inc - sees ‍Q4 FFO per diluted share $0.46 to $0.48​