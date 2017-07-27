FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries Q2 revenue $248 million
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日

BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries Q2 revenue $248 million

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Gibraltar Industries Inc

* Gibraltar reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $275 million to $280 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $970 million to $980 million

* Q2 revenue $248 million versus I/B/E/S view $252 million

* Gibraltar Industries Inc qtrly diluted EPS $ 0.41

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - maintaining its full-year revenue guidance in range of $970 million and $980 million

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - expects FY GAAP EPS to be between $1.37 and $1.50 per diluted share, or $1.57 to $1.70 on an adjusted basis

* Gibraltar Industries Inc sees Q3 GAAP EPS to be between $0.51 and $0.58 per diluted share, or $0.58 to $0.65 per diluted share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $974.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $276.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

