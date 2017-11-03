FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gibraltar Says qtrly earnings per share $0.64‍​
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 中午11点42分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Gibraltar Says qtrly earnings per share $0.64‍​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gibraltar Industries Inc-

* Gibraltar reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $231 million to $236 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $960 million to $965 million

* Q3 sales $275 million versus I/B/E/S view $275.8 million

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.64‍​

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.67‍​

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - narrowing its full-year earnings guidance and expects GAAP EPS to be between $1.40 and $1.47 per diluted share​ for FY

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - ‍narrowing full-year earnings guidance within co’s previous guidance range​

* Gibraltar Industries Inc sees ‍fy adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.67​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below