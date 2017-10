Oct 5 (Reuters) - Giga-tronics Inc

* Giga-Tronics receives $4.9 million order for high performance YIG tuned filter products and provides update for the second quarter FY 2018

* Sees Q2 sales $2.0 million to $2.2 million

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍expects to begin initial shipments of new order during Q4 of fiscal 2018​