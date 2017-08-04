FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 天前
BRIEF-Giga-Tronics Q1 sales fell 41 pct to $2.0 mln
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 晚上8点08分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Giga-Tronics Q1 sales fell 41 pct to $2.0 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Giga-Tronics Inc:

* Giga-Tronics reports results for the first quarter FY 2018

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 sales fell 41 percent to $2.0 million

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍experienced delays with ASG orders in Q1 ended June 24, 2017​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍expects to fulfill combined orders, worth approximately $2.2 million in current fiscal year​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍it was not able to completely offset shortfall from lack of backlog for advanced signal generators in quarter​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - got 1 of expected follow on orders from United States Navy for co's real-time threat emulation system; order worth $1.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below