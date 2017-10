Oct 19 (Reuters) - Giga-Tronics Inc:

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍on October 16, co reached settlement with Spanawave And Liberty Test Inc - sec filing​

* Giga-Tronics - ‍ settlement whereby parties exchanged agreed asset purchase agreement concluded,remaining phase which was in dispute is abandoned​ Source text - bit.ly/2yTqDAw Further company coverage: