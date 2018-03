Feb 28 (Reuters) - Giggles N’ Hugs Inc:

* GIGGLES N’ HUGS APPOINTS FORMER CFO OF CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN AS THE NEW CEO AND DIRECTOR

* GIGGLES N’ HUGS INC - PHILIP GAY HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS COMPANY‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

* GIGGLES N’ HUGS INC - JOEY PARSI, CURRENT CEO, WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

* GIGGLES N' HUGS INC - GAY WILL ALSO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD