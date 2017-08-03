BRIEF-Gildan Activewear Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc
* Gildan Activewear reports strong second quarter earnings per share and confirms earnings guidance at high-end of range
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 excluding items
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 sales rose 3.8 percent to $715.4 million
* Now expects full year 2017 adjusted EPS to be at high end of guidance range
* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be at high end of $1.60-$1.70 range
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now anticipates adjusted EBITDA at high-end of its previous guidance range of $555-$585 million for 2017
* Capital expenditures for year are currently projected to come in at approximately $100 million
* Capital expenditures for year are currently projected to come in at approximately $100 million

* Sees consolidated and segmented net sales growth in high-single-digit range for 2017