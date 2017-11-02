FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gildan Activewear Q3 earnings per share $0.52
2017年11月2日

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc

* Gildan Activewear reports third quarter results and increases full year adjusted EPS guidance

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 sales $716.4 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Gildan Activewear Inc - ‍q3 consolidated net sales of $716.4 million, in line with prior year​

* Gildan Activewear Inc - ‍company raises full year adjusted EPS guidance range to $1.70-$1.72​

* Gildan Activewear Inc - ‍board of directors has declared a cash dividend of U.S. $0.0935 per share​

* Gildan Activewear Inc - ‍full year capital expenditures continue to be projected to be approximately $100 million​

* Gildan Activewear Inc - ‍projecting free cash flow in excess of $450 million for year compared to its previous estimate of in excess of $425 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $749.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

