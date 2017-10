Oct 24 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* Announces Phase 2 results for GS-0976 in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

* In Phase 2 study, ‍oral ACC inhibitor led to significant reductions in measures of liver fat and fibrosis​

* In Phase 2 study, GS-0976 was well-tolerated; nausea, abdominal pain & diarrhea were most common adverse events​

* Differences between GS-0976 5 mg and placebo were not statistically significant​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: