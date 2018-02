BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Announces Qtrly Loss Per Share $2.96

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,949 MILLION VERSUS $7,320 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.96

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.78 ‍​

* NET LOSS FOR FOURTH QUARTER INCLUDES ESTIMATED $5.5 BILLION CHARGE RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT‍​

* QTRLY HARVONI SALES $644 MILLION VERSUS $1,640 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EPS IMPACT OF ACQUISITION-RELATED, UP-FRONT COLLABORATION, STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES OF $1.41 - $1.51

* QTRLY SOVALDI SALES $117 MILLION VERSUS $541 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.67, REVENUE VIEW $5.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT SALES $20,000 MILLION - $21,000 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $21.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: