BRIEF-Givaudan says to acquire nutrition division of Centroflora
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日 / 下午3点41分

BRIEF-Givaudan says to acquire nutrition division of Centroflora

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA

* Givaudan says to acquire nutrition division of Centroflora Group

* Givaudan says terms of deal have not been disclosed

* Centroflora Nutra business would have represented approx. CHF 17 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2017 on a proforma basis

* With headquarters and a manufacturing facility in Botucatu, Brazil, Centroflora Nutra employs about 116 people and exports products globally

* Givaudan plans to fund the transaction from existing resources and is expected to close early 2018. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

