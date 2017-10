Oct 30 (Reuters) - Giyani Metals Corp

* Giyani terminates agreement with secutor in connection with previously announced convertible debenture units

* ‍Co and secutor capital management have mutually decided to exit agreement they entered into on October 10th

* ‍Giyani is currently reviewing alternative funding arrangements​

* ‍Co and agent have mutually agreed to terminate agreement as final terms, were deemed to undermine shareholder value