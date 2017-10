Sept 18 (Reuters) - Gladstone Commercial Corp

* Gladstone Commercial Corporation provides update on hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* Gladstone Commercial - office properties located in Texas, Florida, Georgia incurred no significant damage as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma​

* Gladstone Commercial - co’s commercial’s industrial property in Hialeah, Fl sustained damage to portion of its roof, exterior walls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: