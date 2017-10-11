FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gladstone Investment appoints Nicole Schaltenbrand as Acting Principal Financial Officer​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 晚上8点25分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Gladstone Investment appoints Nicole Schaltenbrand as Acting Principal Financial Officer​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gladstone Investment Corp

* Gladstone Investment - ‍on Oct. 10, 2017, co appointed Nicole Schaltenbrand to serve in a temporary capacity as Acting Principal Financial Officer​

* Gladstone Investment-Nicole Schaltenbrand appointment was made in consideration of co’s current CFO taking temporary family medical leave of absence​

* Gladstone Investment- Julia ‍Ryan's temporary leave of absence to end in Jan 2018 after which she will return to her position as CFO & Treasurer​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2zgk4VA) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below