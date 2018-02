Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gladstone Investment Corp:

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP - ‍ON FEB 22, CO, GLADSTONE MANAGEMENT CORPORATION AND GLADSTONE ADMINISTRATION LLC ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENTS-SEC FILING​

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP - ‍UNDER SALES AGREEMENTS CO MAY ISSUE, SELL SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK UP TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $35 MILLION Source text : (bit.ly/2sSidr6) Further company coverage: