BRIEF-Gladstone Land Announces Acquisition Of Organic Almond Orchard

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gladstone Land Corp:

* GLADSTONE LAND ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ORGANIC ALMOND ORCHARD AND EXPANSION OF METLIFE CREDIT FACILITY

* GLADSTONE LAND CORP - HAS ACQUIRED AN ORGANIC ALMOND ORCHARD IN CALIFORNIA FOR APPROXIMATELY $5.9 MILLION

* GLADSTONE LAND - EXPANSION OF EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, INCREASING SIZE OF FACILITY FROM $200 MILLION TO $275 MILLION

* GLADSTONE LAND CORP - UPON ACQUISITION, CO ENTERED INTO A 20-YEAR, TRIPLE-NET SALE-LEASEBACK AGREEMENT