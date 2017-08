July 17 (Reuters) - Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone Land acquires pistachio and almond farms in California for $13.6 million

* Gladstone Land Corp - ‍has acquired four contiguous farms totaling 847 gross acres in Fresno County, California​

* Gladstone Land Corp - upon acquisition, co entered into leaseback agreement for a 10-year, triple-net lease that includes one, 5-year extension option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: