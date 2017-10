Sept 20 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC:

* POSITIVE IMPACT RESULTS FOR TRELEGY IN COPD

* CO, INNOVIVA REPORT POSITIVE HEADLINE RESULTS FROM STUDY SHOWING SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY TRELEGY ELLIPTA REDUCED COPD EXACERBATIONS

* GLOBAL REGULATORY FILINGS WITH IMPACT STUDY ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q2 OF 2018