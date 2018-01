Jan 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithkline Plc:

* GSK‘S RELVAR ELLIPTA - POSITIVE CHMP OPINION

* GSK ANNOUNCES CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR LABELLING UPDATE TO RELVAR ELLIPTA IN PATIENTS WITH ASTHMA

* ‍NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED AND ADVERSE EVENT DATA WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE FOR FF/VI ESTABLISHED IN PATIENTS WITH ASTHMA​

* ‍FINAL DECISION IS ANTICIPATED TOWARDS END OF Q1 OF 2018 ​