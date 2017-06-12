BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline announces positive results from two phase III studies of Tafenoquine​

June 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc
* GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture announced positive results from two phase III studies of Tafenoquine
* Tafenoquine is an investigational 8-aminoquinoline, for prevention of relapse of plasmodium vivax (p.vivax) malaria
* Headline results show single-dose of 300mg tafenoquine reduced risk of relapse in patients with p.vivax malaria
* Study met its primary endpoint
* study showed that a statistically significant greater proportion of patients treated with tafenoquine (60%) remained relapse-free over 6-month follow-up period
* GSK plans to progress regulatory filings for prevention of relapse of p. Vivax malaria later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: