BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline says Trelegy Ellipta once-daily single inhaler triple therapy receives positive opinion from CHMP in Europe

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC:

* TRELEGY ELLIPTA ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY RECEIVES POSITIVE OPINION FROM THE CHMP IN EUROPE FOR APPROPRIATE PATIENTS WITH COPD