9 天前
BRIEF-Glencore PLC reports HY own-sourced copper production of 642,900 tonnes
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日 / 早上6点21分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Glencore PLC reports HY own-sourced copper production of 642,900 tonnes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* In HY own-sourced copper production of 642,900 tonnes was down 9% on H1 2016

* In HY own-sourced zinc production of 570,800 tonnes was up 13%

* In HY own-sourced nickel production of 51,200 tonnes was down 10%

* In HY coal production of 61.1 million tonnes was up 4% on H1 2016

* In HY glencore's oil entitlement production interest of 2.6 million barrels was down 39% on H1 2016

* Sees FY copper production 1,330 ± 25 KT

* Sees FY zinc production 1,130 ± 25 KT

* Sees FY lead production 285 ± 10 KT

* Sees FY nickel production 115 ± 4 KT

* Sees FY ferrochrome production 1,585 ± 25 KT

* Sees FY coal production 132 ± 3 MT Source text - Further company coverage:

