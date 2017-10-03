FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月3日 / 下午3点11分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan

* ‍has agreed to acquire 26.73% of total class a common (voting) shares of volcan at us$1.215 per class a common share for a total consideration of us$531 million​

* ‍currently holds 18.11% of total class a common shares of volcan and 0.02% class b common shares reflecting an economic interest in volcan of 7.68%​

* ‍intends to make an offer to all of volcan’s shareholders via a public tender offer​

* ‍aggregate consideration payable by glencore pursuant to terms of offer will be between us$531 million and us$956 million, depending on level of acceptances​

* ‍expects to make offer to volcan shareholders by no later than 27 october 2017 and offer is expected to complete in november/ december 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below