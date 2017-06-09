FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
路透调查
2017年6月9日

BRIEF-Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.5 bln

June 9 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* Submits proposal to acquire Coal & Allied

* Submits fully funded proposal to acquire Coal & Allied and agrees conditional acquisition of Mitsubishi's interest in coal & allied mines

* To acquire Rio Tinto's 100 pct interest in Coal & Allied industries limited ("C&A") for $2.55 bln cash plus a coal price linked royalty

* Cash unit comprises $2.05 billion payable on completion and $500 million in deferred cash payments, payable installments of $100m over five years post completion

* Proposal will be funded from existing cash resources and committed facilities and is subject only to regulatory conditions

* If a deal is concluded, co to mitigate financial commitment via sale of assets of no less than $1.5 billion, including option of selling up to 50 percent of interest in C&A mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

