July 18 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Entered into a development, license, manufacture and commercial supply agreement with Cyndea Pharma S.L.

* Under agreement, co receives exclusive rights to United States, Canada markets for generic,soft-gelatin capsule formulations

* Under agreement, co receives exclusive rights in exchange for sharing development costs and profits from future sales