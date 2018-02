Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON FEB 2, IT SENT A NOTICE TO TENET HEALTHCARE - SEC FILING

* GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS NOTICE PROPOSES AMENDMENT TO TENET HEALTHCARE‘S BYLAWS AT THE 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

* GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSAL TO AMEND TENET HEALTHCARE'S BYLAWS "WILL ENHANCE GOVERNANCE OVERSIGHT BY STOCKHOLDERS" Source text : (bit.ly/2DWu1xx) Further company coverage: