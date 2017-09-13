BRIEF-Glenview Capital Management says to engage with Tenet Healthcare board in connection with strategic alternatives for co

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Glenview Capital Management says determined to engage with Tenet Healthcare’s board and other relevant parties in connection with strategic alternatives for co

* Glenview Capital Management​ says strategic alternatives for Tenet Healthcare includes possible sale of one or more of co’s assets or divisions or company as a whole

* Glenview Capital Management says it may take other action, either alone or in coordination with other co’s shareholders or other parties related to its plans for tenet healthcare

* Glenview Capital Management​ owned 17.79 pct stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp as of Sept 13 - SEC filing