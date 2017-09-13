FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glenview Capital Management says to engage with Tenet Healthcare board in connection with strategic alternatives for co
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 晚上9点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Glenview Capital Management says to engage with Tenet Healthcare board in connection with strategic alternatives for co

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Glenview Capital Management says determined to engage with Tenet Healthcare’s board and other relevant parties in connection with strategic alternatives for co

* Glenview Capital Management​ says strategic alternatives for Tenet Healthcare includes possible sale of one or more of co’s assets or divisions or company as a whole

* Glenview Capital Management says it may take other action, either alone or in coordination with other co’s shareholders or other parties related to its plans for tenet healthcare

* Glenview Capital Management​ owned 17.79 pct stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp as of Sept 13 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2x2aHcZ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below