BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics announces discontinuation of IPF program

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
* Global Blood Therapeutics announces discontinuation of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) program
* Says discontinuation of its GBT440 program for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
* Says decision to discontinue is based on results from 3 proof-of-concept studies including phase 1 study in healthy volunteers
* Says decision to discontinue is also based on two phase 2A studies in patients with ipf called GBT440-006 and Zephyr
* Says data from proof-of-concept studies did not demonstrate sufficient overall clinical benefit to justify continuing IPF program
* Says remain on track to announce top-line clinical trial results from phase 3 Hope study in H1 2019
* Says GBT440 was generally well tolerated across all three studies