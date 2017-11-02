BRIEF-Global Brass and Copper Holdings posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.64/shr

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc

* Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 sales $378.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $376 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc - ‍company reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance​

* Global Brass and Copper Holdings - Q3 ‍volume fell 12.8 pct to 119.4 million pounds due to decreased demand in munitions, coinage & building and housing markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: