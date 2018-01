Jan 22 (Reuters) - Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc :

* ‍GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS MINERAL OIL SPILL AT ITS SOMERS THIN STRIP PLANT​

* GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC SAYS ‍NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED​

* GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS-CO'S UNIT ‍SOMERS THIN STRIP REPORTED LEAK OF MINERAL OIL AT WATERBURY CONNECTICUT FACILITY THAT OCCURRED ON JAN 20 2018​