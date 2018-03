March 1 (Reuters) - Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc :

* GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q4 SALES $411.5 MILLION VERSUS $322.6 MILLION

* GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS SEES ‍​SHIPMENT VOLUMES TO RANGE FROM 570 MILLION POUNDS TO 610 MILLION POUNDS IN 2018

* SEES ‍​FY ADJUSTED EBITDA TO RANGE FROM $127 MILLION TO $137 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: