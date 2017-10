BRIEF-GLOBAL NET LEASE APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER MASTERSON AS CFO

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc:

* GLOBAL NET LEASE, INC. APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER J. MASTERSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* GLOBAL NET LEASE INC - ‍MASTERSON WILL REPLACE CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, NICHOLAS RADESCA​

* GLOBAL NET LEASE INC - APPOINTS ‍CHRISTOPHER MASTERSON AS CO‘S CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER, EFFECTIVE ON OR ABOUT NOVEMBER 15, 2017

* GLOBAL NET LEASE - ‍RADESCA EXPECTED TO ENTER AGREEMENT WITH CO‘S ADVISOR TO PROVIDE CERTAIN CONSULTING SERVICES TO CO‘S ADVISOR THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: