BRIEF-Global Payments Q2 earnings per share $0.44

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc
* Global Payments reports second quarter 2017 earnings and increases 2017 outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.94
* Q2 revenue $962.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $837.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Global payments inc sees 2017 adjusted net revenue to range from $3.40 billion to $3.475 billion, or growth of 20% to 22% over 2016
* Global payments inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in a range of $3.85 to $4.00
* Global payments inc - outlook for calendar 2017 does not include any impact from active network acquisition
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $3.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Global payments inc qtrly adjusted net revenue grew 18.4 percent to $847.9 million