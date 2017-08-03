FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
BRIEF-Global Payments to acquire Active Network from Vista Equity Partners
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 下午12点56分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Global Payments to acquire Active Network from Vista Equity Partners

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc

* Global Payments to acquire Active Network; announces strategic partnership with Vista Equity Partners

* Global Payments Inc - ‍transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion​

* Global Payments Inc - Vista will receive $600 million of Global Payments stock and $600 million in cash as consideration

* Global Payments Inc says expects transaction to have an immaterial impact on 2017 adjusted earnings per share results

* Global Payments Inc - ‍Vista will receive $600 million of global payments stock and $600 million in cash as consideration​

* Global Payments Inc says Global Payments will finance cash portion with its existing credit facility and cash on hand

* Global Payments Inc - ‍net of tax asset, effective purchase price is approximately $1.0 billion​

* Global Payments - co will acquire communities and sports divisions of active network from Vista Equity Partners in a stock and cash transaction​

* Global Payments Inc - ‍outdoors division of Active Network will be retained by Vista Equity Partners​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below