March 9 (Reuters) - Global Water Resources Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 8.1 PERCENT TO $7.8 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL ACTIVE CONNECTIONS INCREASED 4.3% TO 38,997 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AS COMPARED TO 37,387 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​