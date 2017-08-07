BRIEF-GlobalSCAPE Inc announces internal investigation and financial restatement

Aug 7 (Reuters) - GlobalSCAPE Inc

* GlobalSCAPE Inc announces internal investigation and financial restatement

* GlobalSCAPE Inc says board has been conducting an investigation into certain transactions in Q4 of 2016

* GlobalSCAPE - investigation involves improper arrangements with clients circumvented co's internal controls & potential effect on previously reported revenue

* GlobalSCAPE - to effect restatement of previously issued financial through filing amended annual report on form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2016

* GlobalSCAPE - also to effect restatement of previously issued financials through filing amended quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2017