FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天内
BRIEF-GlobalSCAPE Inc announces internal investigation and financial restatement
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 晚上9点10分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-GlobalSCAPE Inc announces internal investigation and financial restatement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - GlobalSCAPE Inc

* GlobalSCAPE Inc announces internal investigation and financial restatement

* GlobalSCAPE Inc says board has been conducting an investigation into certain transactions in Q4 of 2016

* GlobalSCAPE - investigation involves improper arrangements with clients circumvented co's internal controls & potential effect on previously reported revenue

* GlobalSCAPE - to effect restatement of previously issued financial through filing amended annual report on form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2016

* GlobalSCAPE - also to effect restatement of previously issued financials through filing amended quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below