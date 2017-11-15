FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月15日

BRIEF-Globalscape provides update concerning internal investigation and declares quarterly dividend

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Globalscape Inc

* Globalscape Inc. provides update concerning internal investigation and declares quarterly dividend

* Globalscape Inc - ‍announced update to co’s previous announcement that audit committee of board has been conducting an internal investigation​

* Globalscape - ‍net income for each of three months ended June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017 is expected to be lower than comparable periods in 2016​

* Globalscape -‍as previously reported,internal investigation pertains to certain transactions in q4 2016 involving improper arrangements with customers​

* Globalscape Inc - believes conduct leading to improper arrangements with customers was limited to individuals no longer with company​

* Globalscape - ‍board has established a special litigation committee to analyze and investigate claims against co​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
