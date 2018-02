BRIEF-Globe Telecom Signs Multi-Year Intelligent Operations Deal With Amdocs

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd:

* AMDOCS LTD - ‍ACCORDING TO AGREEMENT, AMDOCS INTELLIGENT OPERATIONS WILL ASSIST GLOBE IN MANAGING THIRD-PARTY SYSTEMS AND CLOUD MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS​