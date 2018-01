Jan 9 (Reuters) - Globus Medical Inc:

* GLOBUS MEDICAL REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR SALES RESULTS

* EXPECTS Q4 SALES OF ABOUT $175.5 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES ABOUT $175.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 FULLY DILUTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $690 MILLION

* TO REINVEST PORTION OF ANTICIPATED SAVINGS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM BY INCREASING SPENDING ON EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES BY ABOUT $14 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: