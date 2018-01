BRIEF-Glu Mobile Says Co Entered Agreements Related To Divestiture Of Game Development Studio

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Glu Mobile Inc:

* GLU MOBILE-ON DEC. 31, 2017 CO ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATED TO DIVESTITURE OF GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO THROUGH SALE OF ITS UNIT GLU MOBILE (RUSSIA) LIMITED

* GLU MOBILE SAYS UNDER SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT ‍SABER PURCHASED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF CO‘S UNIT - SEC FILING

* GLU MOBILE-‍TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION GLU IS RECEIVING UNDER SPA IS $2.8 MILLION PLUS AMOUNT OF CASH THAT REMAINED IN GMRL‘S BANK ACCOUNTS AS OF CLOSING DATE​

* GLU MOBILE INC - ‍IN ADDITION, ON DECEMBER 31, 2017, GLU ENTERED INTO AN ASSET PURCHASE AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MGL​

* GLU MOBILE INC - ‍PURSUANT TO APLA, GLU SOLD FOUR MOBILE GAMES (AND RELATED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND OTHER RIGHTS) DEVELOPED BY MOSCOW STUDIO​

* GLU MOBILE INC - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH DIVESTITURE OF MOSCOW STUDIO, GLU EXPECTS TO RECORD A NON-CASH LOSS RANGING FROM $6.4 MILLION TO $6.6 MILLION IN Q4 2017​