Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:

* GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES INC. ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2017 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND PERFORMANCE FEES

* GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES INC - ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $9.0 BILLION, AS AT DEC. 31, 2017, ABOUT 87% OF WHICH COMPRISES HIGH NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS​

* GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES INC - ‍ESTIMATES THAT PERFORMANCE FEES EARNED DURING QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, WERE $28.4 MILLION​