BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between co and its co-founders

July 6 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between company and its co-founders

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- arbitration relating to a dispute under transition and retirement agreements

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - expects to utilize a portion of its cash on hand to pay arbitration award

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - arbitration ruling provides for an amount of up to $13.8 million awarded to company's co-founders

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates - total amount of co's obligations under arbitration award based on actuarial present value of superannuation payments will be no more than $19.1 million